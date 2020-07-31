Karnataka will implement NEP from August: S Suresh Kumar

Karnataka will strive to implement the new National Education Policy from August itself, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday.

The minister was in conversation with the Draft National Education Policy Committee head Dr K Kasturirangan on Friday through video conference where the former told him that the state has also formulated its draft policy, which will be merged with the NEP.

"Within a fortnight, both the policies would be merged to bring out a separate policy for the state and dedicated to the public by August 20," Kumar told Kasturirangan, who is a former ISRO chairman.

Kumar said Karnataka will be at the forefront to implement the policy systematically. According to Kumar, the NEP is a complete policy which has been formulated after 34 years making it future ready.

"Through quality education to all, the new policy will create a lively and stable society.

Karnataka is eager to implement this policy," Suresh Kumar said during the conference.

The NEP proposes some sweeping changes in the education sector including doing away with M Phil and four year's UG courses.