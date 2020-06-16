Karnataka minister offers lessons for non-Kannadigas

Karnataka's Kannada minister offers lessons for non-Kannadigas

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2020, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 17:28 ist
Representative image (iStock)

The non-Kannada speaking population residing in Karnataka can now learn Kannada on Twitter, making use of a new initiative taken up by Minister for Kannada & Culture, CT Ravi.

Ravi has put up details about the 'Kali Kannada' initiative on his Twitter account on Tuesday. Announcing the same, he said the initiative is meant for non-Kannadigas in Karnataka. "They are in our state and they are our people. So it is our responsibility to teach them our language," he said. 

Each day, his team would post spoken Kannada lessons online, he said. The first lesson he posted online had a list of basic conversational Kannada phrases.

The minister's move comes at a time when there is a state-wide demand to offer government services in Kannada. Recently, the state government had directed banks to offer services in Kannada and even redo their signboards, after complaints were made that people in rural areas were finding it hard in banks with employees not conversing in the local language. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Kannada
Twitter
CT Ravi
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

 