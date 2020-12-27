KDA to campaign for banking service in Kannada

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) is all set to launch a campaign in front of leading banks across the state demanding implementation of Kannada in banking services and activities.

As part of 'Kannada Kayaka Varsha' announced by the state government, the KDA has decided to launch the campaign on December 29 in front of leading banks. As explained by KDA chairman T S Nagabharana, the members of Kannada Kayaka Pade and Kannada Jagruti Samiti will hold placards stressing the bank authorities for implementation of Kannada in day-to-day business.

"The campaign will be conducted from December 29 to January 2. We have around 900 registered members in Kannada Kayaka Pade who will be part of this campaign," said Nagabharana.

After completing the campaign, the KDA will send a report to the central government, demanding the implementation of Kannada in the banking sector. The campaign includes demand for Kannada in banking exams and also communication in Kannada during regular activities.