KDA to campaign for banking service in Kannada

KDA to campaign for banking service in Kannada

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Dec 27 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 23:05 ist

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) is all set to launch a campaign in front of leading banks across the state demanding implementation of Kannada in banking services and activities.

As part of 'Kannada Kayaka Varsha' announced by the state government, the KDA has decided to launch the campaign on December 29 in front of leading banks. As explained by KDA chairman T S Nagabharana, the members of Kannada Kayaka Pade and Kannada Jagruti Samiti will hold placards stressing the bank authorities for implementation of Kannada in day-to-day business.

"The campaign will be conducted from December 29 to January 2. We have around 900 registered members in Kannada Kayaka Pade who will be part of this campaign," said Nagabharana.

After completing the campaign, the KDA will send a report to the central government, demanding the implementation of Kannada in the banking sector. The campaign includes demand for Kannada in banking exams and also communication in Kannada during regular activities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Kannada
Banking

What's Brewing

Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic

Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

Four eclipses in 2021, two to be visible in India

Four eclipses in 2021, two to be visible in India

 