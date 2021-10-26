KEA's counselling delay worries aspirants of seats in pvt varsities

Students waiting to get admissions for undergraduate professional courses at private universities through the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) have a tough time ahead as a majority of these universities have already commenced the classes.

There are over 20 private universities in the state and a majority of them offer technical/engineering courses.

Earlier, all these institutions used to come under KCET. Matters like seat sharing and academic schedule were according to the consensual agreement between the Higher Education Department and the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA).

After getting private university status, these universities share 40% of the seats with the government and fill them through KCET.

But due to the delay in the seat allotment process by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) this year, most of the private universities have commenced classes for first year students.

This will be a problem for candidates who are waiting to get seats at private universities through KEA.

"By the time we complete our admissions through KEA, the private universities would be a month ahead when it comes to academics," said a seat aspirant.

"Authorities at the higher education department should consider such issues and start the process or else direct the private universities not to commence classes till KEA completes its admission process," said another seat aspirant.

Some of the top ranked holders in KCET said though they have secured best ranks and are sure of getting seats at top colleges, it will be mid-November by the time they enter the college after finishing all formalities.

"Some of my friends have joined private universities by writing the entrance test conducted by the respective universities and they have already started going to college," said a student who secured a KCET rank within 500.

Some of the private universities started classes in the first week of October itself, and they have even announced the same on their websites.

A few of the private universities even share seats with the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK).

Prof M R Doreswamy, Chancellor of PES University and former advisor to the government on education, said the regular classes will begin on November 3.

"The seats under our entrance test and management quota are filled. Only admissions through KCET are awaited. We have started the classes, but for the first few weeks, we will conduct induction programme. However, regular classes will begin on November 3. For those who secure seats under KCET, we will conduct special classes and equalise by the first semester examinations. The inordinate delay by KEA has forced us to commence classes."

Seat sharing:

Pvt engg colleges' share with govt: 45%

Pvt varsities' share with govt: 40%

Pvt colleges' share with COMEDK: 30%

Seats in pvt colleges for NRIs: 15%; others: 10%