Man commits suicide fearing quarantine

A 40-year-old man, who had consumed pesticide fearing that he would be quarantined, passed away at a private hospital on Friday.
Tukaram Lamani, a resident of Chikkur in Mudhol taluk, had consumed the pesticide on May 15, said the Lokapur police.
He had returned from Ratnagiri in Maharastra attending a work for three months. As the Asha workers visited his house and collected data, he was afraid that they would quarantine him and consumed the pesticide to commit suicide, added the police.
A case has been registered.
