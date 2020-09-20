Media ran campaign against Kumaraswamy government, says HD Deve Gowda

Media ran a campaign against Kumaraswamy when he was the Chief Minister of Karnataka, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said on Sunday.

"Media did not co-operate with the government when Kumaraswamy was the CM. They run a campaign against the government. Media called H D Revanna as Super CM " Gowda told reporters in Delhi.

"After Kumaraswamy met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa recently, some media has been giving different political colour. I have nothing to say about these stories," he said

"Though some people have been calling Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa son B Y Vijayendra as Super CM, I am not saying anything. Since Vijayendra became more active in BJP, maybe some of BJP leaders finding difficult to tolerate," he said.

Reacting to the news about the change of leadership in the Karnataka government, Gowda said, "it is up to BJP leaders to decide on Yediyurappa's future."

If the BJP leaders allow Yediyurappa to continue as CM by violating their own 75-year retirement age, then he may face problems within the party, Gowda said.

On selection of party candidate for the Sira Assembly segment byelection, the former PM said, the JD (S) would field a candidate for the election. Talks were on with late leader Satyanarayana family members, he said.