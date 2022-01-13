Mines dept generates Rs 4,083 crore royalty

The Mines & Geology department has generated Rs 4,083 crore as revenue from royalties till the end of November. This is 160% of the target set for the department by the government, according to a release.

The government had set a target of Rs 2,560 crore until November for the department.

Under District Mineral Fund, Rs 3,025.22 crore was collected from the 2015-16 fiscal till November 2021. Of the amount, Rs 997.5 crore was utilised under Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana and Rs 183.38 crore to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the release, demand for sand in the state was 45 million metric tonne, while the supply was 37 million metric tonnes. M-sand manufacturing in the state currently stood at 30 million metric tonnes.