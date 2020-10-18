Missing gold: CBI files FIR against customs officials

Six customs officials and others have been booked by the CBI in a case where 2.5 kg gold seized from passengers went missing from the godown at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The accused were in charge of 2,594 gram of gold jewellery seized from various people between 2012 and 2014, and stored in the godown.

The FIR has been filed based on a complaint by joint commissioner of customs M J Chetan after an internal investigation revealed the involvement of these officials in the seizure and deposit of gold jewellery in 13 cases.

The accused are: Vinod Chinnappa and K Keshav, assistant commissioners, Ministry of Finance (Custom and Central Excise), K B Lingaraju, Dean Rex, N J Ravishekar, Superintendents of Central Tax, Ministry of Finance (Custom and Central Excise), S D Hiremath and others.

The complaint was filed on September 23 and the FIR registered on October 12. In the complaint, Chetan said an internal investigation was conducted by the director general of vigilance of Hyderabad unit into the alleged involvement of customs officials in the seizure of gold and its deposit in godown, on specific acts of omission and commission.

The accused were to ensure safe custody of gold. “They abused their official position and did not carry out the inventory of gold/jewellery properly. They did not follow the double-lock system. One key should have been kept with them and another with the superior officer, which was not done,” the FIR said.

The seizure was made in 13 cases: 207 gram silver coated gold was seized from Pakeer Mohideen and Naieem Mohideen in 2013, four gold biscuits weighing 400 gram was seized from P Nasir in 2013, a gold chain of 116.6 gram was seized from Md Ashraf Hasairnar in 2014, 200 gram gold chain from Md Ismat in 2014, a gold khada and a chain weighing 181.4 gram was seized in 2014 from Imran Khan, four gold biscuits weighing 449.9 gram was seized from Nagoor Meeran Malik in 2014, four bangles and a locket weighing 154.4 gram was seized from Fareena Md Sariby in 2014, 181.1 gram of gold chain and bracelet was seized from Md Fasian in 2014, 190.5 gram gold chai and bracelet was seized from Fafeetheen in 2014, five gold bangles and a chain weighing 163.8 gram from Lalitha Padmini in 2014, four bangles of 209.3 gram was seized from Nafia Rouff in 2014, a gold chain of 139.7 gram was seized from Md Nasleen in 2014 and six gold bangles were seized from unknown consignment in 2012.