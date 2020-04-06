M'luru cops get anti-contagion masks

M'luru cops get anti-contagion masks

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 23:47 ist

Anti-contagion face shields, specialised protection equipment, have been provided to all policemen at the frontline having highest risk of exposure to coronavirus in the city, said City Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha. 

In a tweet, he said, “They are fighting a pandemic for you. Be kind to them. Comply with all legal instructions.” The city police have seized 707 vehicles in the past three days of complete ban on movement of private vehicles, announced by district administration.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
mask
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 