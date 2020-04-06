M'luru cops get anti-contagion masks

Anti-contagion face shields, specialised protection equipment, have been provided to all policemen at the frontline having highest risk of exposure to coronavirus in the city, said City Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha.

In a tweet, he said, “They are fighting a pandemic for you. Be kind to them. Comply with all legal instructions.” The city police have seized 707 vehicles in the past three days of complete ban on movement of private vehicles, announced by district administration.