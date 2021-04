Mysuru district reported 568 Covid-19 positive cases on Monday and 8 people succumbed to the infection.

The total number of positive cases has increased to 6,319 and the total deaths are 1,122.

There are 3,788 active cases in Mysuru district. Among the new cases, 411 are primary contacts of infected persons, while 148 are suffering from Influenza-like illness (ILA) and nine are Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.