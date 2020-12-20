National Education Policy will be implemented next year, says Karnataka deputy CM Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the National Education Policy 2020 will be implemented in Karnataka from next year.

"The NEP will pave the way for the concept of New India," he added.

The deputy chief minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 41st Foundation Day and releasing the video series of NEP 2020 in Kannada, prepared by Prof Karunakar A Kotegar, Syndicate member of Mangalore University, through online mode.

He said the task force constituted by the state government to implement NEP 2020 has submitted its report which has been approved in the cabinet. The structural and administrative reforms needed for the implementation of NEP will be taken up.

The government will provide all help for the implementation of the NEP. Sustainable development is possible only through education, he added.

Prof Karunakar Kotegar said that the NEP has focussed on critical thinking and creativity.

The emphasis is on holistic and multidisciplinary education with the flexibility of subjects. It has also emphasized vocational training for students from class 6, he added.

Delivering the Foundation Day lecture, R Sathyanarayana, Kaiga Generating Station director said that the university should facilitate a vibrant process that meets the needs of current pupils, staff, society and prepares students for an ever-changing world.

He said the university should cater to the needs of the society and skill the students for employability.

Universities are not only the places where well-adapted formal learning programs are delivered but, they are also the places where fragmented knowledge can be restructured and reorganised into a coherent whole and where workplace-based learning is designed and analysed, he added.

He also said that universities have to convert into lifelong learning institutions and also engage in community service programmes.