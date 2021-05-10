Need total lockdown for two weeks: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday said he favoured a "total lockdown" to curb the Covid-19 cases in the state.

Speaking to reporters after participating in an event to distribute ration kits in the Pulakeshinagar constituency, Siddaramaiah said the current lockdown ordered by the government was not complete. "We need a total lockdown for two weeks," he said. "About 50,000 new cases are being reported daily."

The Congress Legislature Party leader said he had asked his legislators to help citizens with hospitalisation and ration. "We will cooperate with the government, but hospitalization, ambulance and oxygen are essentially the government's responsibility," he said.

Read | Prepare for third Covid-19 wave, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

He demanded a special package for those affected by the lockdown. "Where should the poor go? Labourers, auto rickshaw drivers...what'll happen to them," he asked.

Stressing on the importance of vaccination, Siddaramaiah said the government should ensure each and every citizen got inoculated.

Need stricter lockdown: BJP chief

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday. Kateel told reporters that he suggested a stricter lockdown as there are now fears of an increase of Covid-19 cases in rural areas.

Lauding the CM, Kateel said that the state government had prepared all districts for the second wave of the pandemic. "There is no failure (on the part of the government) in handling the pandemic," he said, adding that the second wave hit without any warning.