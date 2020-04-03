Nizamuddin returnees throw tantrums at KIMS, demand VIP treatment

The medical staff at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi faced tough times while pacifying the 17 members who were quarantined at the Institute after they returned from the Tableeghi Jamaat held at Nizamuddin in South Delhi, as they demanded ‘VIP treatment’ during their quarantine.

They even threatened the hospital staff of running away from the facility if their demands were not met.

On Wednesday (March 31, 2020), the district administration had placed 17 of the 63 members who had returned from a religious Markaz at Nizamuddin, South Delhi, as preventive measures. The medical reports of all the 17 persons were declared negative on April 2.

However, during their stay at KIMS, the patients are said to have demanded ‘VIP’ treatment and indulged in a verbal duel with the medical staff. Sources said things fell into place after the hospital management took the help of the police personnel.

Speaking to DH, KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antartani said, it was not such a big issue. The inmates were not maintaining social distancing in spite of repeated appeal. They also demanded toiletries and mineral water bottles.

However, senior doctors requesting anonymity claimed that the inmates' demands were unending.

“They started their demand with hot water for bathing and new toiletries. In spite of the beds being new, they demanded the management to change them. Later, they refused to eat the breakfast prepared by the hospital and demanded Idli, vada, masala dosa, and others be supplied,” said the sources. Even after all these, they threatened to run away from the hospital, forcing the management to inform the police.

The medical staff deployed at the quarantine room informed DH that the inmates intentionally spit on the floor and outside the room in spite of repeated request against this.