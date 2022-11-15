NLSIU VC, professors among Infosys prize winners

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Tuesday announced the winners of the annual Infosys Prize in six categories.

The prize is given for achievements in engineering and computer science, humanities, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences and social sciences and carries $100,000, a gold medal and a citation in each category.

The winners of the 14th edition of the award were selected from 218 nominations by a jury of scientists and experts.

The award was established in 2009 to recognise achievements in science and research that have an impact on India.

The winners were announced in the presence of ISF trustees Kris Gopalakrishnan, N R Narayana Murthy, Srinath Batni, K Dinesh, Mohandas Pai, Salil Parekh and S D Shibulal.

The awards will be presented in Bengaluru on January 7, 2023.

The awardees will be felicitated by Shafi Goldwasser, Director, Simons Institute, University of California.

The winners

Engineering and Computer Science – Suman Chakraborty, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, and Dean of Research and Development, IIT-Kharagpur.

Humanities – Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.

Life Sciences – Vidita Vaidya, Professor and Chairperson, Department of Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai.

Mathematical Sciences – Mahesh Kakde, Professor of Mathematics, IISc, Bengaluru.

Physical Sciences – Nissim Kanekar, Professor, National Centre for Radio Astronomy, Pune.

Social Sciences – Rohini Pande, Henry J. Heinz II Professor of Economics and Director, Economic Growth Centre, Yale University.