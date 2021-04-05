No diversion of Mahadayi basin water: Karnataka tells SC

Karnataka on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has not diverted Mahadayi basin water to Malaprabha river through Kalasa canal.

Denying the allegation by Goa, Karnataka has submitted a report saying that there is no question of facing contempt of court as the state has never diverted Mahadayi basin water.

Karnataka also submitted a part of its report prepared by K B Krishnajirao, Member (Karnataka), Joint Monitoring Committee.

Earlier, the Supreme Court formed a joint inspection committee comprising officials of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra after Goa alleged that Karnataka diverted the Mahadayi basin river water to Malaprabha against the apex court's order.

SC had ordered Karnataka to close the vents of Kalasa interconnecting canal.

As per the Court order, the committee conducted an inspection of Kalasa Nala near Kanakumbi in Belagavi District recently.

Karnataka reiteration in its report based on the committee's spot visit that it had no diverted any water. The state also said that though some flow was observed through Kalasa inter-connecting canal, it was not surface water but seepage of groundwater.

Maharashtra and Goa are yet to submit reports to the Supreme Court mentioning their views based on joint inspection.