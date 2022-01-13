No lockdown please, put dist-wise weekend curfew: KCCI

No lockdown please, decide on district-wise weekend curfew: KCCI

The KCCI would invite economists to speak on the impact of pandemic on the economy and the future

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jan 13 2022, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 17:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Raising objection for any plan to impose lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Karnatak Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has opined that weekend curfew can be imposed only in those districts where Covid numbers are high.

"Businessmen have incurred a lot of loss due to lockdown-like restrictions in last two years, and many lost their jobs also. When there is not much hospitalisation during this wave of Covid, imposing lockdown is not correct, unless inevitable. Precautions to contain the infection like imposing penalties can be taken up intensively," said KCCI President Vinay Javali.

Also Read | Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Delhi likely to peak by next week

He stated on Thursday that the government has been asked why only street vendors are allowed to do business during weekend curfew and not other merchants adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The KCCI would invite economists to speak on the impact of pandemic on the economy and the future. The KCCI would also continue the legal fight against a hike in property tax rate and would object to the proposed hike in power tariff, he added.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

KCCI
Karnataka
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sculpture by infamous artist attacked with hammer in UK

Sculpture by infamous artist attacked with hammer in UK

How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes

How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes

Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria

Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria

Writers need to keep updating themselves: Subhash Ghai

Writers need to keep updating themselves: Subhash Ghai

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

 