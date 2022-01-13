No lockdown please, decide on district-wise weekend curfew: KCCI

Raising objection for any plan to impose lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Karnatak Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has opined that weekend curfew can be imposed only in those districts where Covid numbers are high.

"Businessmen have incurred a lot of loss due to lockdown-like restrictions in last two years, and many lost their jobs also. When there is not much hospitalisation during this wave of Covid, imposing lockdown is not correct, unless inevitable. Precautions to contain the infection like imposing penalties can be taken up intensively," said KCCI President Vinay Javali.

He stated on Thursday that the government has been asked why only street vendors are allowed to do business during weekend curfew and not other merchants adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The KCCI would invite economists to speak on the impact of pandemic on the economy and the future. The KCCI would also continue the legal fight against a hike in property tax rate and would object to the proposed hike in power tariff, he added.

