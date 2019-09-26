No second set uniforms for govt school kids this year

In a disappointing news for lakhs of children studying in government schools in the state, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar ruled out provision of a second set of uniforms for the current academic year.

Addressing the media after a meeting with private school management representatives here on Thursday, Suresh Kumar said, “The second set of uniforms will not be provided for the current academic year. However, for the next academic year, the second set will be supplied on time.”

Due to the shortage of funds and reduction in central funds under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the department has decided not to spend on the second set of uniforms for 2019-20.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had issued directions to the department officials, asking them to manage from the funds available and supply the second set of uniforms.

All these years, students would get two sets of uniforms, one from the state department of public instruction and second from the SSA.

But this year, the second set of uniforms from the SSA will not be provided and children are forced to manage with a single set.

SSA officials had written a letter to the state government, requesting for additional funds apart from its share, following shortage of funds as the Centre had released less funds.

“In the total funds allocated to SSA, 60% comes from the Centre and 40% from the state. This time, we had requested the state to release additional funds as there was a shortage, so as to continue the ongoing programmes,” explained the officials.

SSA spends Rs 200 per student to provide uniforms and the total budget needed to supply them is Rs 80 crore.

The Central government used to provide funds to supply uniforms to all girl students and boys belonging to SC/ST and BPL families. This comes around to a total of 3.5 lakh students.