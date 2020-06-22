Normalcy in industrial sector soon: CM B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa assured industrialists on Monday that Karnataka was recovering well from the pandemic and that normalcy would resume in the industrial sector soon.

Speaking at the 12th Horasis India - Virtual meeting on "Building for the post-Covid Economy," organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Yediyurappa said that 80% of the industries in the state were working at 60% capacity and this was improving by the day.

The priority of the government is to cautiously open all sectors of economy, including tourism, he said. The government will conduct several promotional events for tourism sector, which will highlight the measures in place against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Yediyurappa said.

A special task force consisting of members from the industry was formed to attract new investments to Karnataka. A new industrial policy for the years 2019-24 will be implementedm aiming at generating employment in large numbers, he added.