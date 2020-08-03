Nothing to worry, will be discharged soon, says CM B S Yediyurappa

Reassuring people of the state that he was doing fine, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that there was nothing to worry about his health and will be discharged soon.

In a video message, Yediyurappa said, "There is nothing to worry about. I will be discharged soon and start work," he said. The chief minister was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road on late Sunday evening after he tested positive for coronavirus during a routine Covid-19 test.

"Doctors have conducted all the required tests and have observed that there are no complications. I will recover soon," he said. Yediyurappa said that he was in touch with all government officials since yesterday itself, so as to ensure that government works are not affected. "Today morning too, I spoke to senior officials."

He thanked party national president J P Nadda, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy, opposition leader Siddaramaih and seers of various mutts for praying for his speedy recovery.

Yediyurappa, in the message, also urged people to wear masks and maintain social distance to prevent the spread of the disease.