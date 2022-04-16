Now, PDOs can register marriages

The state government on Saturday issued a notification appointing panchayat development officers (PDO) as the marriage registration authority at the gram panchayat level.

With this, gram panchayats will provide registration of birth, death and marriage. This was a promise Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had made in the 2022-23 Budget.

Additional Chief Secretary (rural development & panchayat raj) L K Atheeq said PDOs were earlier empowered to register births and deaths.

Check out the latest videos from DH: