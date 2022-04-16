Now, PDOs can register marriages

Now, PDOs can register marriages

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 16 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 06:28 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The state government on Saturday issued a notification appointing panchayat development officers (PDO) as the marriage registration authority at the gram panchayat level. 

With this, gram panchayats will provide registration of birth, death and marriage. This was a promise Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had made in the 2022-23 Budget.

Additional Chief Secretary (rural development & panchayat raj) L K Atheeq said PDOs were earlier empowered to register births and deaths. 

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

PDO
Karnataka
marriage registration

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

Baby dies as cops block road for minister's procession

Baby dies as cops block road for minister's procession

UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl

UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir in new photos

Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir in new photos

 