Omicron: Few districts tracking community transmission

A day after the Centre’s direction to eight metropolitan cities to send all the Covid positive samples for genomic sequencing, to track the community transmission of the Omicron variant, Health Commissioner D Randeep told DH that Karnataka still need to put tracking and reporting systems in place and that the state surveillance unit is working on it.

Out of 183 cases analysed by the Union health ministry across India, 44 (17 per cent) of the cases had no foreign travel history, while the travel history of 18 was not known. As many as 121 (73 per cent) Omicron patients had foreign travel history.

As per the ministry, 15 out of 31 Omicron patients in the state have either recovered or discharged or have migrated. Only 16 cases are active.

A district-wise breakup of samples sent for genomic sequencing in December revealed that some districts have sent only those samples belonging to clusters and those with international travel history. However, others have sent all samples with Ct value less than 25.

Davangere sent 10 out of 19 cases, Koppal sent four out of six cases, Kodagu sent 52 out of 200 cases and Shivamogga sent 114 out of over 140 cases.

Dharwad district surveillance officer Dr Sujatha Hasavimath told DH, “All districts have received instructions. Irrespective of Ct value, we are sending samples for sequencing as there are emerging variants of the Covid virus. We are sending samples even that have more than 25 Ct value and leaving it to the lab to take a call.”

Dharwad had 31 active cases till December 23 out of which eight cases were reported on Thursday.

However, Davangere district health officials said they are only sending samples that belong to clusters and of international travellers for genomic sequencing.

“There was a cluster of four children who had tested positive in Navodaya school. We have sent them for sequencing. None of the 16 cases that were reported in November were sent for sequencing,” the official said.

Dr Anand N, district surveillance officer, Kodagu, said, “We are not only sending cluster samples and those with travel history for sequencing but any sample with a low Ct value.”

A scientist, who did not wish to be named, said, “One should do more sequencing especially in early stages of the wave, to estimate population prevalence and plan accordingly.”

