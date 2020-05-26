Online teaching may be the in thing, govt plans it from PU level

Contrary to the growing discomfort towards online education among the teaching fraternity, the state government on Tuesday resolved to continue with the system as a new normal in higher education.

At a review of the Higher Education department, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed interest in providing online education to students in higher educational institutions and directed officials concerned to extend the same to pre-university college level.

Impressed by the videos presented by higher education department on online classes and demo of a few live classes, the CM directed officials to continue the same and adopt online education wherever possible.

Officials briefed the CM in the meeting about the low expenditure to conduct online classes compared to classroom teaching.

The CM said, “Compared to regular classroom teaching, online teaching looks cost effective and officials should look at starting the same from PUC level.”

The Higher Education department is conducting online classes for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Lecturers had completed about 79% of the syllabus before the lockdown and the remaining 21% is expected to be completed by May 31, online.

“Online classes are being conducted using Skype, WebEx and other online platforms. So far, over 7,000 videos have been uploaded in 65 different subjects. A whopping 5 lakh people have watched it on WhatsApp, YouTube channels of the department,” Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said.

About 30,000 online class sessions have been conducted till date and 85% of the students have been provided with notes and old question papers through WhatAspp and

Telegram.

The teaching fraternity, however, expressed discomfort while conducting online classes as it is difficult to monitor students. Some teachers said students were more mischievous during online classes.

The Higher Education department is providing online coaching for NEET and CET aspirants through an App and regular classes for degree students through the YouTube channel.

Engineering students too are attending online classes. Some universities said the attendance for online classes is 90%.