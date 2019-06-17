OPD-bandh at pvt hospitals gets good response in state

The 24-hour OPD bundh called by the Indian Medical Association condemning the assault on a doctor in West Bengal, evoked good response across the state on Monday.

All private hospitals and clinics had closed their out-patient department (OPD) in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. With no other go to avail of health services, patients rushed to the Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajeshwari Devi H R told DH that more than 1,000 patients were treated as out-patients at the hospital - almost double the usual number.

A notice was pasted on the doors of the private hospitals, informing people about the strike. Meanwhile, Ayush Federation of India, Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru branch condemned the assault on a doctor at West Bengal, but treated patients by wearing the black badge.

A doctor at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal said that patients were not put into trouble as arrangements had been made to attend on emergency cases.

Meanwhile, an inebriated youth created a ruckus at the Wenlock Hospital hurling expletives in Tulu against doctors in wee hours on Monday. The CCTV footage at the hospital shows the youth accusing the hospital staff of not attending to on an accident victim even after 90 minutes of his admission. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajeshwari Devi H R lodged a complaint with the police.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sandip Patil said a case had been registered under Section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of IPC, Section 3 and 4 of Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act.

The OPD-bundh strike call evoked good response in northern parts of the state. More than 450 private clinics and over 100 hospitals had suspended OPD services. As a result, there was a heavy rush of patients in KIMS. In view of the government's direction to ensure that patients are not put into trouble, the doctors on leave were asked to work on Monday. Postgraduate medical students boycotted practical classes and stage a protest on KIMS premises.

The North Karnataka Small Industries Association, Dharwad District Pharmacists' Association had extended their support to the doctor's protest. Private hospitals in Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Ballari had suspended OPD services.

Davalasab Konnur (55), who was suffering from fever and asthma and brought to a private clinic in Bagalkot for treatment, died en route district hospital.

In Belagavi, the medical and dental students of KLE College, BIMS, Ayurveda college students and doctors took out a huge rally, wearing a bandage on their head. IMA district president Dr Milind Halagekar, who addressed the protesters said that a West Bengal-like attack on doctor could happen in Karnataka also and the state government should take steps to provide protection to doctors. There heavy rush at most of the government hospitals due to non-availability of services at private clinics. A handful of private clinics in Karwar had also suspended OPD services. Patients who did not require emergency treatment were sent back.

The OPD-bandh call evoked a good response in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and Mandya districts. Out-patient services were not available at private clinics in all these districts. As many as 1,693 people were treated as out-patients at KR Hospital in Mysuru. The OPD services were not available at the government hospital in Hassan till 11.30 as the doctors staged a symbolic protest. In Mandya, the doctors at the district hospital discharged their duty wearing a black band on the forearm.