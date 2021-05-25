Over 4,000 students missed recently-held VTU exams

As many as 3,917 engineering students have missed their examinations held recently by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), but the university has decided to give fresh chances only to the first semester students who have missed exams due to Covid-19 reasons.

Now, the first semester students who have missed their exams have to write both first and second semester together in the coming days and as clarified by the university authorities, those who were having backlog subjects will not be allowed in fresh chance.

The data available from the university shows that the total number of students enrolled for the exams was 2,23,087 of which 2,19,170 attended the examinations and around 150 students who were tested positive for Covid-19 have appeared for the exams with separate arrangements made by the examination centres and respective colleges.

“Of this, around 700 to 800 are first semester students, who will get second chance to appear for exams,” said a senior official from the university.

Considering the increase in Covid-19 cases across the state and the inconveniences for some students to appear for the exams, the university had earlier issued a circular stating, “Due to unavoidable circumstances arising out of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, if any student misses examinations, he/she will be allowed to to move to the second semester and will be permitted to take the missed examinations during the even semester exams conducted next and the same will be treated as his/her first attempt only.”