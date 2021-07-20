Over 8 lakh students brave pandemic to write SSLC exams

As many as 58 SSLC students faced the board exam from Covid Care Centres while 99.64% of the 8.50 lakh SSLC students braved the pandemic to appear for the examinations that commenced on Monday.

The attendance is an improvement over last year’s 98.30% per cent. Exams for three core subjects were conducted during the day.

Some examination centres were decorated and students were welcomed with flowers. “The students are writing examinations in a critical situation during this pandemic time and we decided to boost their confidence by decorating the exam centre,” said a teacher on examination duty in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district.

The maximum number of candidates registered was for Mathematics with 8.52,191 of whom 8,49,199 appeared. For science, 8,43,976 students had registered and 8,40,841 were present. In social science, total students registered were 8,24,689 and while 8,21,823 appeared for the exam.

It was a lifetime experience for 58 students who wrote their first board exams (SSLC) from the Covid Care Centres (CCC) on Monday. These students had tested positive for Covid-19 but were keen on writing the exam.

Considering the requests by students and from their parents, the department of primary and secondary education made separate arrangements in CCCs located at taluk centres, with doctors and medical officers as invigilators. Further, they were also provided with ambulances to pick and drop the students back.

As per the data provided by the department, Mangaluru turned out to be the district with the highest number (14) of positive students

Meantime, around 111 students across the state have written exams in isolation rooms provided at the respective examination centres due to Covid-like symptoms.

“The students with cold, cough, fever and other Covid-like symptoms were made to sit in separate rooms and write the exams,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

Addressing the press conference after the examinations on Monday, Suresh Kumar said, “Around 2,880 students staying in the hostels have appeared for the exams and 10,693 candidates changed their exam centres as their families have migrated.”

Even students from neighbouring states of Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala appeared for the exams. Of the 761 registered from these states, 760 appeared for the exams on Day One.

The students were happy with the arrangements at the examination centres. “Safety measures were in place and we were provided with hand sanitisers at the entry and exit” said Deekshith, a student.

“I was scared to attend the exams due to Covid, but as soon as I entered the exam centre I felt so happy with the arrangements,” said Preksha Gowda, another student.