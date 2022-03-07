Overstaying foreigner: Govt mulls more detention centre

Overstaying foreigners: Govt mulls more detention centres

The government will also set up additional detention centres in Bengaluru to house foreigners involved in illegal activities

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 07 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 02:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A survey to ascertain the number of foreigners residing will be carried out in the jurisdiction of each police station. Officials will be held responsible if anyone is found overstaying, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday.

The government will also set up additional detention centres in Bengaluru to house foreigners involved in illegal activities.

The new detention centres will come up after a discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The existing detention centres are insufficient to house such foreigners who are overstaying or have criminal cases against them, the minister said.

He was responding to a calling-attention motion by BJP MLC Y A Narayanaswamy, who contended that illegal activities committed by foreigners was damaging the reputation of Bengaluru.

According to data from Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Karnataka has booked 296 cases in the last three years against 441 foreigners who are accused of various criminal activities. A total of 672 foreigners were found overstaying in the state, Jnanendra said.

“Some foreigners - whose visas are on the verge of expiry - make sure that a petty case is filed against them in order to extend their stay in the country,” he said.

Narayanaswamy was of the view that “70% of foreigners in Bengaluru are involved in criminal activities” and demanded measures against them. Jnanendra said that many Bangladeshis entered Karnataka with forged voter IDs and other documents.

“Karnataka will hold talks with the Centre about the issue. The West Bengal government should also cooperate in preventing infiltration from Bangladesh,” he added.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
detention centres
araga jnanendra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

 