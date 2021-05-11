OxyBus to aid Covid patients launched in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tuesday launched an innovative OxyBus service to aid Covid-19 patients during emergencies.

Each makeshift OxyBus supports up to eight patients, he said.

"20 such units will be set up near Govt Hospitals and Triage Centres in Bengaluru, and more units will be set up across the state", Yediyurappa said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the 'Arogya Soudha' in Magadi Road and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) war room in Malleshwaram here to review the functioning of the bed allocation system and citizen helpline.

"We are ensuring transparency & efficiency in the system for timely availability of beds to Covid-19 patients", he added.