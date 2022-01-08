Padayatra as scheduled; won't be cowed down by BJP's conspiracy, says DKS

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar has said the party will not be “cowed down by conspiracy “of the BJP and it will go ahead with Mekedatu Padayatra. The foot march will start from Sangama (in Kanakapura taluk) after puja on Sunday.

Addressing a joint press meet at his residence in Kanakapura on Saturday, Shivakumar said that people from various districts in the state had lent support to the padayatra irrespective of political affiliation.

“The BJP hatched a conspiracy against padayatra and declared weekend curfew in Ramanagara district though Covid numbers are not alarming here. But, we will take out our padayatra complying with Covid protocols. More than one lakh masks have been arranged and we will maintain social distance also,” Shivakumar

said.

Shivakumar held a meeting with Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Rajya Sabha Member Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders of the party at his residence on Saturday evening.

Siddaramaiah said that the padayatra was apolitical. “We are taking to streets demanding a dam at Mekedatu. This is a historic padayatra. This is not for politics, but for water,” he added.

