Panel recommends overseeing committee for children’s safety in schools

A committee, constituted by the department of primary and secondary education to examine the need for safety and security certificates during the renewal of recognition for schools, submitted its report on Wednesday asking the government schools to follow all safety and security norms.

The committee, headed by MLC V S Sankanur, submitted the report to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh.

It said the department should follow all safety and security measures at the government-run schools on a par with the private unaided schools.

Also read: Random Covid tests on Karnataka students attending offline classes

One of the members of the committee said, “When we insist private schools stick to safety and security measures, it is the responsibility of the department to ensure the same at government-run schools and pre-university colleges.”

The committee recommended the government set aside funds in the upcoming budget for the upgradation of safety and security measures at government schools and colleges.

Another major recommendation of the committee is for the constitution of a state-level overseeing committee under the department of public instructions to address any issues related to the safety of children.

Also read: Dharmendra Pradhan reviews status of reopening of schools in country

As recommended, this committee should include officials from all departments to address safety issues including unsafe buildings, lack of toilets, no drinking water, lack of infrastructure, violence, abuse etc.

Former minister for education S Suresh Kumar had constituted the committee to examine the need for safety certificates from various departments for schools while getting renewal of affiliation. This committee was formed following the demand from the private unaided schools.

However, the private schools are not happy with the recommendations. D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “While preparing the report, the committee has considered only the 2009 order of the Supreme Court and ignored all other orders which came later regarding safety and security issues at schools. There is no clarity in the report and we are disappointed.”