Pilikula Zoo gets a White Tiger from Chennai

Pilikula Biological Park has received a female white tiger,`Kaveri’, and a female Ostrich from Arignar Anna Zoo in Chennai under the animal exchange programme.
The Zoo in turn offered a male Bengal Tiger, `Sanjay’, four Dholes and some snake species to Arignar Anna Zoo in Chennai, Pilikula Biological Park Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary told DH on Wednesday.
Pilikula spread over a sprawling 150 acres of land, has been recognised as a major zoo by Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The Zoo presently has over 1,200 animals of 120 species of mammals, reptiles and birds of Western Ghats.
The zoo has as 10 surplus mammals, three reptiles to offer to other zoos under the exchange programme. “In order to ensure that the Pilikula Zoo is the most visited tourist attraction centre, efforts are on to bring Asiatic Lion, Indian Wolf, White Buck, Sloth Bear, Hog Deer, Nilgai and varieties of rare birds from Rajkot (Gujarat), Gorewada (Maharastra) and Nandankanan zoo (Odisha),” Bhandary said.
