Police nab man for posting COVID-19 patients' videos

Accused arrested for making a video of COVID-19 positives and circulating on social media

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • Apr 06 2020, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 15:20 ist

APMC police arrested a person accused of making a video of COVID-19 positives admitted in the District Hospital for treatment with the aim of spreading animosity in the society.

Accused identified as Amir Hamza Bidiikar resident of Kanabargi had made a video of COVID-19 positive dancing in the hospital, making objectionable gestures and using foul language.

Bidiikar had circulated the video to spread animosity in society.

Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli had directed the police to take action against the accused responsible for the act.

Bidiikar was arrested on Monday. APMC police are investigating.

