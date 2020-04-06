Police nab man for posting COVID-19 patients' videos

APMC police arrested a person accused of making a video of COVID-19 positives admitted in the District Hospital for treatment with the aim of spreading animosity in the society.
Accused identified as Amir Hamza Bidiikar resident of Kanabargi had made a video of COVID-19 positive dancing in the hospital, making objectionable gestures and using foul language.
Bidiikar had circulated the video to spread animosity in society.
Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli had directed the police to take action against the accused responsible for the act.
Bidiikar was arrested on Monday. APMC police are investigating.
