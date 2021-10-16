Police quarters building tilts in Bengaluru after heavy rains; evacuation efforts under way

Adding to the list of back-to-back building collapse incidents, yet another multistoried building in Central Bengaluru tilted on Saturday after its foundation developed crack due to seepage following incessant rains spanning more than a week.

According to the police and officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the latest building is the police quarters near Binny Mills that was inaugurated three years ago and two years ago, the flats were occupied by the police personnel families.

"The seven storeyed apartment block has tilted by at least 1 to 1.5 feet due to the wide crack at the basement after heavy rains. A total of 32 families are living in the building and efforts are on to evacuate the residents from the building," explained a BBMP engineer.

