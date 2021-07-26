Political developments may delay school reopening in Karnataka

The political developments in the state are likely to affect the planned reopening of schools for offline classes.

The commissioner for department of public instruction, who was also the head of the expert committee constituted by the department of primary and secondary education to submit a report on reopening of schools based on the recommendations by the Dr Devi Shetty committee, submitted the report to the government on Monday.

According to sources from the department, the recommendations in the final report are contrary to the recommendations of the committee.

Though the committee had recommended for resumption of schools from pre-primary level, the final report recommended reopening of schools from class 6 and above.

“The decision will be delayed due to ongoing political developments. This needs to be discussed with the chief minister before making a final announcement,” said an official source.