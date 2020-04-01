‘Privacy of quarantined protected in selfie app’

The government on Wednesday allayed fears over privacy in its mobile app that requires those under home quarantine to upload their selfies once every hour.

The Quarantine Watch mobile app is required to be installed by all 14,000 people currently under home quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

They are to upload a selfie every one hour (except between 10 pm and 7 am). Failure to comply or any indication that the quarantined persons are not where they are supposed to be, will lead to them being shifted to a mass quarantine facility.

IAS officer Munish Moudgil, who is in charge of the COVID-19 war room anchoring this, said the selfies will stay with the government and deleted after the 14-day quarantine period. “Privacy is protected and all data stays with the government. The app is to ensure the protection of the health of all citizens,” Moudgil said.

The app is open for use only by those under home quarantine. “General citizens cannot log in because the app isn’t for them,” the officer said. “Mobile numbers of home quarantined persons are whitelisted by the government and only they can log in.”

The government will issue letters of appreciation to those who achieve 90% compliance and “super appreciation” to those clocking 100%, Moudgil said.

Explaining the backend process, Moudgil said selfies will go to district photo verification teams. The selfies will be verified visually and also based on the geotag. If it is seen that the selfie was taken at a place away from their home, the system raises a flag.