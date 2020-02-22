Private bus conductors, cleaners deprived of accident benefit scheme

If there is an accident involving a private commercial bus, it is possible under a labour department scheme for the driver's family to get compensation, but not conductors and cleaners.

Karnataka State Unorganised Workers' Social Security Board under the labour department that oversees the scheme has data of 7.78 lakh drivers registered with the transport department but no data on conductors and cleaners. In 90 cases of deaths of drivers, the Board had disbursed Rs 4.5 crore this year to the families of the deceased, but no relief has been provided to any conductors or cleaners. However, the scheme is yet to be notified for conductors and cleaners.

In 2016-17, the Karnataka State Private Commercial Vehicle Drivers Accident Benefit Scheme was revised and rechristened as the Karnataka State Private Commercial Transport Workers Accident Benefit Scheme. Under the scheme, the conductors and cleaners have to register with the Board to avail of the benefits. Three years hence the Board is still awaiting for the scheme to be notified.

A senior official of the Board who refused to be named told DH, "We have assigned our district labour officers for registration but the notification of the revised scheme is yet to happen. It is easy to identify the drivers as they have drivers' licence from the RTO but we still need to verify if conductors and cleaners are working in the same jobs."

"We can register them if their employer gives a certificate," the officer added. This scheme is applicable to private commercial vehicle drivers, cleaners and conductors. The age limit is from 20 years to 70 years. In case of accidents resulting in death of drivers, conductors and cleaners, an amount of Rs.5 lakh is released to the nominee.

Depending on percentage of disability, the beneficiary will get up to Rs 2 lakh compensation. In accidents resulting in temporary disability, hospital expenses would be reimbursed.

Manivannan P, Principal Secretary, Labour Department said, "It has not come to my notice as Boards are fairly autonomous and they keep doing their work. I will look into the matter."