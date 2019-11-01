Probe into supply of 'poor quality' shoes for students

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has ordered an enquiry into the supply of ‘poor quality shoes’ to government school children for 2019-20.

Following the complaints by parents, the minister has written to Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of all districts, asking them to conduct an inquiry into the quality of the shoes supplied by School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMC) to school kids.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Suresh Kumar said, “It is pathetic to see people doing business even in the shoes meant for school kids. I have asked the CEOs to conduct inquiry and submit a report. Stringent action will be initiated against the SDMCs, If the quality of shoes is substandard.”

For the current academic year, the department has given a list of over 15 brands and directed SDMCs to purchase shoes from those particular brands.

Despite giving a list of brands, several SDMCs have reportedly procured poor quality shoes from local vendors. According to officials, the parents have complained saying that the shoes supplied are not fit to use.

It can be recalled the then Education minister N Mahesh had personally verified the quality of shoes during his visits to some of the districts following the complaints on quality of shoes.

Mahesh had sought report from the department officials on the same, But he resigned as minister even before the report was

ready.