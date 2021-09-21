Probe irregularities in KRIDL, Congress MLC demands

A contractor has built a community hall in his private property using government funds at a village in K Gollahalli panchayat limits in Kengeri, Congress chief whip in the Legislative Council, M Narayanaswamy said on Tuesday.

He alleged large-scale corruption in Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL). Raising the issue in the Legislative Council, the MLC said that the community hall was constructed in a green zone without required permissions. The contractor has also installed high mast lights in his factory using government funds, apart from building a compound wall around his house using government funds, he alleged.

There are irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore in the RDPR department, all of which must be investigated, he further alleged, blaming the KRIDL managing sirector and other officials.

Responding to this, ruling party leader Kota Sreenivasa Poojary said about Rs 3.54 crore was spent on the community hall and it was registered as a government property. However, the government will inquire into the issue, he assured.

Law dept releases legal dictionary in Kannada

The state government will henceforth ensure that all new Central and State legislations are available to the public in Kannada, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said on Tuesday.

The minister was speaking on the occasion of the Law department releasing a Kannada dictionary of legal terminology. The department has brought this out in coordination with the directorate of translation.

On the occasion, the department also released a Kannada translation of 15 Central Acts. Congratulating the department on the initiative, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was an increased awareness of legal provisions post 2003, when the government took up the initiative of translating legislations into Kannada. The legal dictionary in Kannada is a step further in this direction, he said.

Also on the occasion, Bommai released a coin to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of ISKCON founder Acharya Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.

Minister’s Twitter account hacked

The Twitter account of Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani was hacked on Tuesday.

The minister stated that his Twitter handle was hacked from an unknown foreign location. “We do not know that exact origin and identity of the culprit. I urge everyone not to fall prey to any fraudulent messages posted by hackers and ignore any derogatory or unparliamentary messages on my account,” he said in a statement.

A complaint would be lodged with cyber crime division, he added. The minister also said that recently his Facebook account was hacked with the hacker asking money from people through his account.

Watch latest videos by DH here: