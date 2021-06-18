Probe on into BJP MLA’s phone-tapping charge: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said an enquiry into BJP MLA Arvind Bellad’s allegation that his phone was tapped had begun.

“Arvind Bellad has given a letter to the director general of police and the Assembly Speaker. The letter, with all its contents, has been referred to the (Bengaluru) Police Commissioner. The commissioner has said he’d get this probed by the officials concerned. The probe has started,” Bommai told reporters.

On Thursday, Bellad said his phone was tapped and lodged a formal complaint with Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, state police chief Praveen Sood and Bommai.

Bellad also claimed to have received a call from Yuvaraj Swamy, the alleged con man who cheated government job aspirants and politicians by claiming to be an RSS leader.

“Whenever there is such an issue, we will inquire. If there’s truth, we will take action,” Bommai said.

Bellad’s allegation assumes significance as he is identified with a faction of the BJP that is unhappy with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s leadership. In fact, Bellad is seen as a chief ministerial aspirant himself.