Prominent personalities portrayed as villains: Baraguru

Writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa on Friday said that nowadays, prominent personalities are being portrayed as villains.

He was delivering the inaugural address of the first two-day Akhila Bharatiya Makkala Sahitya Sammelana, organised by Rajya Makkala Sahitya Parishat and Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt, here.

Ramachandrappa said, "People, irrespective of religion, have contributed to the country. "It must be understood by everyone. Dignitaries such as Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, Mother Teresa and Prophet Muhammad should be role models for children."

Demanding a Common Education Policy across the nation, Ramachandrappa said, "Education in both private and government institutions must be the same, to eradicate inequality. Different forms of education in schools is seeding inequality among children.”

He said morality and credibility in the society is under threat due to lack of ideal teachers and religious heads. “Scientists have no scientific consciousness, politicians have no political consciousness, religious heads have no sense of religion and writers have no cultural consciousness,” he said.

Nirmalanandanatha Swami, the head of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, was present.

Earlier, Sammelana president Keerthana Nayak of Tumakuru and co-presidents Revanth Rajeev of Mandya, Pradyumna Murthy of Dakshina Kannada and Abhishek Ubhale of Delhi, were taken out in a procession.

Thousands of students from various parts of the state participated in the event.