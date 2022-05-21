PSI recruitment scam: Re-exam date will be announced in advance, says Home Minister

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra stated that date of examination for PSI recruitment is yet to be finalised and candidates will be informed in advance.

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he alleged that Congress leaders are behind the PSI recruitment scam and it will be known after the completion of the probe.

The CID team is probing the scam from all angles. So far, Rs 1 crore in Kalaburgi and Rs 2.19 crore had been confiscated from the accused. He promised that the government would give a logical end to the scam to ensure that such irregularities are not repeated in the state.

"We are also thinking of trial the case in fast track court. However, the government would take a call on this after the completion of the probe."

He said such scams had taken place even during Congress-led governments in Karnataka. But they had never conducted a probe. "But I ordered for probe as soon as it came to my notice. The probe is impartial and deserving candidates will not be meted out injustice."