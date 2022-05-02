PSI recruitment scam: School headmaster who helped rig test at exam centre surrenders before CID

PSI recruitment scam: Exam centre headmaster surrenders

  May 02 2022
Jnyan Jyothi English Medium school headmaster Kashinath, the mastermind behind rigging of the PSI exam in the school, surrendered before the CID at Aiwan e Shahi guest house on Monday. 

He had been on the run for the past 22 days and is accused of striking deals with Irrigation department engineer Manjunath Melakundi who is one of the kingpins of the fraud.

An arrest warrant was also issued against him. Manjunath Melakundi and Sridhar Pawar, the whistleblower of the scam had surrendered before the CID on Sunday.

