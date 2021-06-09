PU colleges told not to start admissions until department releases calendar

Private Pre-University Colleges in the state, which have begun admissions to PU first year courses even before the conduct of class 10 examinations, are in trouble!

The department of Pre-University Education has announced such admissions as illegal and has warned of initiating stringent action against such colleges, which includes disaffiliation.

In a circular issued the department of Pre-University Education has strictly warned the private Pre-University Colleges not to complete admission process and start online classes until the department releases the calendar of admissions for 2021-22.

“The colleges are instructed to conduct admissions only after the release of the calendar. In case, if any college starts admissions or online classes for PU first year, then stringent action will be initiated against such colleges which will lead to disaffiliation,” reads the circular.

If parents/public come across any colleges having completed or started admissions for PU first year courses, they can file complaints before the department or with the deputy directors at the district-levels. The colleges have to wait till the results of SSLC examinations are announced to start admissions for PU first year.

The department has also asked the deputy directors at the district-levels to circulate the same to the principals of all Pre-University Colleges.

However, most of the private Pre-University Colleges in cities like Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore have completed the admissions, specially for the science streams with integrated coaching, and have even started online classes. The admissions have been made based on online screening tests and marks secured in the mid-term examinations.

“To initiate action against such colleges we need to receive written complaints from parents,” said an official from the department.