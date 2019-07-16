‘Rebel MLAs under house arrest’

The Congress expressed confidence on Tuesday of winning the trust vote even as the party claimed that its rebel MLAs had been kept under “house arrest” in Mumbai by the BJP.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted that the rebel MLAs were kept in confinement, warning them they would get disqualified. “Just heard the rebel Congress MLA’s in Mumbai are in complete lockdown. Mobiles taken away, can’t step outside, under house arrest. They’re now in the clutches of BJP and are sure to get disqualified. Soon they’ll be waiting in queue for B-forms to get BJP ticket.”

CLP leader Siddaramaiah visited Bellary MLA B Nagendra at a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Nagendra is speculated to be getting close to the BJP.