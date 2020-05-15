Reformed underworld don Muthappa Rai dies at 68

Reformed underworld don Muthappa Rai (68) died after a prolonged battle with brain cancer, at Manipal Hospital here in the early hours of Friday.

He is survived by his two sons Rikki Rai and Rakhi Rai.

Rai’s final rites were conducted at Bidadi estate by his younger son Rikki on Friday evening. His elder son Rakhi, who’s staying in Canada, could not attend his dad’s funeral. Around 30 to 40 members, including relatives and close friends of Rai, took part in the funeral.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. At a press conference at his Bidadi residence recently, Rai had revealed that he was suffering from brain cancer and his days were numbered.

Rai’s wife Rekha had also died of cancer at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore in 2013.

Born on May 2, 1952, to the late Narayan Rai and Susheela couple at Keyyur village near Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, Rai completed his primary and secondary education in Puttru, Ujire and Sringeri. After completing BCom, he joined Vijaya Bank.

Rai was acquitted in all the cases, including the sensational murder case of builder Subbaraj in 2001. After his acquittal, he turned to activism with his organisation Jaya Karnataka, a pro-Kannada organisation.

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had announced a biopic on Rai. Vivek Oberoi was roped in for the lead role. The film titled ‘Rai’ was shot at several locations including Rai’s Bidadi residence. But the movie was not released due to production delays.