RR Nagar bypoll: Cast your vote with gloves

Voters in RR Nagar may have to cast their votes during the bypoll by wearing gloves.

Keeping in mind the spurt in Covid-19 cases and instructions from the Election Commission of India, the District Election Officer, and BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Wednesday said that voters have to cast their vote by wearing gloves.

However, the officials are awaiting clarity from the ECI on the nature of gloves whether they shall be of plastic, latex rubber, or woolen.

Holding a meeting with the representatives of various political parties in RR Nagar about the by-poll preparation, BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad said, “At a time, only one person will be allowed inside the polling booth and they will have to cast their vote by wearing gloves."

When asked about the nature of gloves and who will provide the gloves, Prasad replied, “Detailed guidelines in this regard from ECI are awaited. It will be issued in a day or two by the ECI.”

This apart, the Election Commission has also introduced strict rules making the polls a tough exercise for political parties. The BBMP will only allow two persons at the time of filing the nominations against the five people earlier. Similarly, only two vehicles will be allowed within the 100-meter radius of the returning officer’s office. Further, only five people will be allowed during the door-to-door campaign.

“Public gatherings and rallies are regulated by the ECI. Without prior permission from the District Election Officer, no rallies or public gatherings be allowed. The road-shows will have only five vehicles and leaders, people must ensure physical distancing during the campaign trail. If there is any violation, criminal cases will be booked against the offenders,” Prasad said