RSS opposed to forced religious conversion, says Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah (national general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale said on Saturday that the RSS has welcomed the Anti-Conversion Law which would cover forced religious conversions with ulterior motives.

Participating in the three-day RSS Akhila Bharat Karyakari Mandal meeting at Rastrotthana Vidya Kendra here which concluded on Saturday, he told media persons, “RSS per se is not opposed to voluntary conversion from one religion to another. But the forced conversion by minority communities just to increase their numbers is not acceptable”.

Hosabale said, “The opposition by the minority communities to the Anti-Conversion Law reveals their intention. Already, ten states have passed the law and in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress government has passed

the law.”

“In Karnataka, let the law be passed. If there are shortcomings, amendments can be made. It is not correct to oppose the law even before it is passed.”

Replying to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the Pope at the Vatican City, Hosabale said there is nothing wrong with the prime minister of a country meeting the dignitaries or heads of other countries as that would enhance India’s prestige.

National Population Policy

On National Population Policy, Hosabale said every country should have its own population policy to ensure that the benefits of development reach all the people.

“The size of the population should depend on the natural resources and the geographical area available, and the policy cannot be discriminatory to different religions,” he felt.

India needs a population policy that is applicable to all and the RSS has passed a resolution regarding this in the past. This is reiterated by RSS chief

Mohan Bhagwat recently, Hosabale said.

On Uniform Civil Code

To another question, Hosabale said the BJP-led Union government has already stated that it would bring the Uniform Civil Code and hoped that it would keep its word.

On the proposal to ban the bursting of firecrackers during Deepavali, he said environment protection is a major concern and it should be an ongoing activity. “Why this question arises only during Deepavali? If it is to be banned, there should be a comprehensive plan well in advance, based on wide discussions with stakeholders.”

“Many people are employed in the making of firecrackers and without providing alternative employment for them, banning firecrackers at the eleventh hour is illogical. There should be a comprehensive policy to ban all the activities that cause pollution of all types,” he said.

Hosabale, reacting to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s remark that moral policing is a reaction to action said, nobody should take the law into their hands. “However, when someone’s feelings are hurt there is bound to be a reaction. But that does not justify taking the law into their hands,” he added.