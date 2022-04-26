Sack home minister, AAP petitions Karnataka Governor

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking his intervention in the police sub-inspectors recruitment scam and the dismissal of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

An AAP delegation led by its state convenor Prithvi Reddy also urged the Governor to issue directions to conduct re-exams for the PSI posts. The party also sought a new examination authority to ensure transparency in the selection of candidates for government posts.

Expressing fears that the government could influence the investigation carried out by CID, the petition alleged that the probe was being carried out at a slow pace. A time frame must be fixed to complete the investigation and bring the guilty to book, AAP urged.

"Home is a very sensitive department of the Cabinet and the incumbent minister Araga Jnanendra has shown his inability and inexperience time and again since his appointment. Hencem he should be sacked immediately and a capable person appointed in his place," the petition read.

The CID is probing the PSI recruitment scam.

HM shielding accused: Congress

Karnataka Congress working president Ramalinga Reddy accused Jnanendra of 'shielding' BJP leaders involved in the PSI recruitment scam. "We don't know if the home minister is involved, but there is suspicion," Reddy, a former home minister, said. "The accused Divya Hagaragi is still at large. And, the ADGP in charge of recruitment continues in the same post. The least that could have been done is to transfer the officer, if not suspend him. The government seems to be trying to cover up the scam," he said.