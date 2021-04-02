Sandalwood wants Karnataka CM to scrap 50% occupancy norm for theatres

The Sandalwood on Friday sought the State government to scrap its new guideline of permitting a maximum of 50 per cent occupancy in cinema halls.

Minutes after the fresh guidelines were issued, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) convened a meeting of producers and exhibitors on Saturday.

Two big-budget movies Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnna and Challenging Star Darshan's Roberrt are now running successfully. About 90% of the seats have been booked online for the next two days. The guideline will impact about 220 theatres in eight districts.

"It is similar to a murder. Everybody in the industry will be bankrupt now," KFCC president D R Jairaj told DH.

He said that it would be difficult to run the industry and the operations would have to be shut down.

"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated that there was no proposal to permit only 50% of occupancy in theatres. The guideline is issued without consulting the Chamber. We would have stalled the recent releases if the government had informed us in advance. The cost of running a show is the same irrespective of the occupancy at 50 per cent or 100 per cent," he said.

"The CM has now placed the industry on ventilator," K V Chandrashekhar, Karnataka Film Exhibitors' Association president charged.

"In the last 11 months, the industry has not received even a single paise benefit from the government. It takes at least two years for us to make up for the losses," he said.

The audiences are following Covid-19 guidelines while watching movies. The guideline will affect the industry. It will create fear among people," Puneeth Rajkumar said.

Director Santosh Anandram termed the decision as shocking. "There are programmes all over. There will be around 500 people inside the theatres. Why should the industry be targeted when there are two breaks during the show?" he asked.