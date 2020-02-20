SC agrees to hear Karnataka govt's plea against High Court order in DGP case

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the plea of the Karnataka government challenging issuance of non-bailable warrants against its Director General of Police by the high court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Karnataka government, that an "unusual" order has been passed by the Karnataka High Court.

The law officer sought urgent hearing on the plea, saying the high court has issued NBW against the DGP to be executed through the state home secretary.

"We will take it at the end of the board," the bench said.

The Karnataka High Court has issued the NBW against the state police chief in a case.

Further details are awaited.