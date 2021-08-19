SC Collegium approves 6 names as permanent judges of Karnataka HC

SC Collegium selects 6 permanent judges of Karnataka HC

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was held on August 17

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of six Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court as Permanent Judges.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held on August 17, 2021 okayed the proposal and the statement was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday.

The judges who have been made permanent are: Justices Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Jyoti Mulimani, Nataraj Rangaswamy, Hemant Chandangoudar, Pradeep Singh Yerur and Maheshan Nagaprasanna.

The Collegium has also approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Kausik Chanda, Additional Judge of the Calcutta High Court, as Permanent Judge.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.

